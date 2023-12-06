Virginia High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Warren County Today - December 6
Published: Dec. 6, 2023 at 7:34 AM EST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
High school basketball is on the schedule today in Warren County, Virginia, and information on these games is available here, if you're searching for how to watch them.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Warren County, Virginia High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Liberty High School at Warren County High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 6
- Location: Front Royal, VA
- Conference: Northwestern
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.