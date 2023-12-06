The Rider Broncs (2-5) will be looking to halt a three-game losing skid when hitting the road against the Virginia Cavaliers (6-2) on Wednesday, December 6, 2023 at John Paul Jones Arena. It airs at 7:00 PM ET.

Keep reading for information on how to watch this game and click here to check out our score picks!

Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Virginia Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Wednesday, December 6, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Wednesday, December 6, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: John Paul Jones Arena in Charlottesville, Virginia

John Paul Jones Arena in Charlottesville, Virginia TV: ACC Network X

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

How to Watch Other ACC Games

Virginia vs. Rider Scoring Comparison

The Broncs score 12.5 fewer points per game (52.9) than the Cavaliers allow their opponents to score (65.4).

Virginia has a 3-0 record when its opponents score fewer than 52.9 points.

The Cavaliers score 16.0 more points per game (79.0) than the Broncs give up (63.0).

Virginia is 6-2 when scoring more than 63.0 points.

Rider has a 2-5 record when allowing fewer than 79.0 points.

The Cavaliers are making 39.0% of their shots from the field, just 0.7% lower than the Broncs allow to opponents (39.7%).

Virginia Leaders

Camryn Taylor: 14.4 PTS, 1.1 STL, 1.4 BLK, 41.1 FG%

14.4 PTS, 1.1 STL, 1.4 BLK, 41.1 FG% Kymora Johnson: 11.6 PTS, 5.0 AST, 1.9 STL, 39.4 FG%, 22.2 3PT% (10-for-45)

11.6 PTS, 5.0 AST, 1.9 STL, 39.4 FG%, 22.2 3PT% (10-for-45) Jillian Brown: 8.8 PTS, 7.0 REB, 1.1 STL, 35.4 FG%, 10.0 3PT% (2-for-20)

8.8 PTS, 7.0 REB, 1.1 STL, 35.4 FG%, 10.0 3PT% (2-for-20) London Clarkson: 9.1 PTS, 1.6 STL, 51.4 FG%

9.1 PTS, 1.6 STL, 51.4 FG% Alexia Smith: 5.3 PTS, 1.5 STL, 36.2 FG%

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Virginia Schedule