How to Watch the Virginia vs. Rider Game: Women's Basketball Streaming & TV Channel Info for December 6
Published: Dec. 6, 2023 at 1:56 PM EST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
The Rider Broncs (2-5) will be looking to halt a three-game losing skid when hitting the road against the Virginia Cavaliers (6-2) on Wednesday, December 6, 2023 at John Paul Jones Arena. It airs at 7:00 PM ET.
Keep reading for information on how to watch this game and click here to check out our score picks!
Virginia Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info
- When: Wednesday, December 6, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- Where: John Paul Jones Arena in Charlottesville, Virginia
- TV: ACC Network X
How to Watch Other ACC Games
Virginia vs. Rider Scoring Comparison
- The Broncs score 12.5 fewer points per game (52.9) than the Cavaliers allow their opponents to score (65.4).
- Virginia has a 3-0 record when its opponents score fewer than 52.9 points.
- The Cavaliers score 16.0 more points per game (79.0) than the Broncs give up (63.0).
- Virginia is 6-2 when scoring more than 63.0 points.
- Rider has a 2-5 record when allowing fewer than 79.0 points.
- The Cavaliers are making 39.0% of their shots from the field, just 0.7% lower than the Broncs allow to opponents (39.7%).
Virginia Leaders
- Camryn Taylor: 14.4 PTS, 1.1 STL, 1.4 BLK, 41.1 FG%
- Kymora Johnson: 11.6 PTS, 5.0 AST, 1.9 STL, 39.4 FG%, 22.2 3PT% (10-for-45)
- Jillian Brown: 8.8 PTS, 7.0 REB, 1.1 STL, 35.4 FG%, 10.0 3PT% (2-for-20)
- London Clarkson: 9.1 PTS, 1.6 STL, 51.4 FG%
- Alexia Smith: 5.3 PTS, 1.5 STL, 36.2 FG%
Virginia Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/25/2023
|LSU
|L 76-73
|John Gray Gymnasium
|11/30/2023
|Missouri
|W 87-81
|John Paul Jones Arena
|12/3/2023
|@ La Salle
|W 94-73
|Tom Gola Arena
|12/6/2023
|Rider
|-
|John Paul Jones Arena
|12/16/2023
|Wofford
|-
|John Paul Jones Arena
|12/21/2023
|Fordham
|-
|John Paul Jones Arena
