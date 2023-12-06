The Virginia Cavaliers (3-1) face the Rider Broncs (2-3) at 7:00 PM ET on Wednesday, December 6, 2023.

Virginia vs. Rider Game Information

Game Day: Wednesday, December 6

7:00 PM ET

Rider Players to Watch

Camryn Taylor: 16.8 PTS, 6.3 REB, 0.8 AST, 1.5 STL, 1.8 BLK

16.8 PTS, 6.3 REB, 0.8 AST, 1.5 STL, 1.8 BLK Kymora Johnson: 12.5 PTS, 4.5 REB, 4.5 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.8 BLK

12.5 PTS, 4.5 REB, 4.5 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.8 BLK Jillian Brown: 10.8 PTS, 9.0 REB, 1.8 AST, 0.8 STL, 1.0 BLK

10.8 PTS, 9.0 REB, 1.8 AST, 0.8 STL, 1.0 BLK Olivia McGhee: 10.3 PTS, 3.8 REB, 0.0 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.8 BLK

10.3 PTS, 3.8 REB, 0.0 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.8 BLK Alexia Smith: 4.3 PTS, 5.3 REB, 1.8 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.5 BLK

