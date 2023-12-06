The Long Island Sharks (1-7) travel to face the Virginia Tech Hokies (5-2) after losing four road games in a row. It begins at 6:00 PM ET on Wednesday, December 6, 2023.

Virginia Tech Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Wednesday, December 6, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET

Cassell Coliseum in Blacksburg, Virginia TV: ACC Network X

Virginia Tech vs. LIU Scoring Comparison

The Sharks put up an average of 55.1 points per game, 6.6 fewer points than the 61.7 the Hokies allow to opponents.

Virginia Tech is 3-0 when it allows fewer than 55.1 points.

The 78.0 points per game the Hokies put up are 6.9 more points than the Sharks allow (71.1).

When Virginia Tech puts up more than 71.1 points, it is 4-1.

LIU is 1-3 when giving up fewer than 78.0 points.

This season the Hokies are shooting 48.0% from the field, 3.7% higher than the Sharks give up.

Virginia Tech Leaders

Elizabeth Kitley: 23.1 PTS, 11.4 REB, 2.4 BLK, 56.3 FG%

23.1 PTS, 11.4 REB, 2.4 BLK, 56.3 FG% Georgia Amoore: 18.1 PTS, 7.6 AST, 43.5 FG%, 31.0 3PT% (18-for-58)

18.1 PTS, 7.6 AST, 43.5 FG%, 31.0 3PT% (18-for-58) Matilda Ekh: 8.6 PTS, 37.3 FG%, 29.4 3PT% (10-for-34)

8.6 PTS, 37.3 FG%, 29.4 3PT% (10-for-34) Cayla King: 7.6 PTS, 30.9 FG%, 31.3 3PT% (15-for-48)

7.6 PTS, 30.9 FG%, 31.3 3PT% (15-for-48) Rose Micheaux: 5.4 PTS, 60.0 FG%

Virginia Tech Schedule