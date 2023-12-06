Wednesday's game between the No. 15 Virginia Tech Hokies (5-2) and Long Island Sharks (1-7) at Cassell Coliseum has a projected final score of 85-48 (according to our computer prediction) in favor of heavily favored Virginia Tech, so it should be a lopsided matchup. The game will begin at 6:00 PM ET on December 6.

The Hokies are coming off of an 82-64 loss to LSU in their last outing on Thursday.

Virginia Tech vs. LIU Game Info

When: Wednesday, December 6, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET

Wednesday, December 6, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET Where: Cassell Coliseum in Blacksburg, Virginia

Cassell Coliseum in Blacksburg, Virginia How to Watch on TV: ACC Network X

Virginia Tech vs. LIU Score Prediction

Prediction: Virginia Tech 85, LIU 48

Other ACC Predictions

Virginia Tech Schedule Analysis

In their best win of the season, which took place on November 24, the Hokies defeated the Kansas Jayhawks (No. 61 in our computer rankings) by a score of 59-58.

The Hokies have two losses against Quadrant 1 opponents, tied for the 33rd-most in the country.

Virginia Tech has tied for the 19th-most Quadrant 2 wins in the country (one).

Virginia Tech 2023-24 Best Wins

59-58 over Kansas (No. 61) on November 24

76-70 over Tulane (No. 193) on November 25

72-51 at home over UNC Greensboro (No. 211) on November 20

94-55 at home over High Point (No. 243) on November 6

105-36 at home over Houston Christian (No. 299) on November 16

Virginia Tech Leaders

Elizabeth Kitley: 23.1 PTS, 11.4 REB, 2.4 BLK, 56.3 FG%

23.1 PTS, 11.4 REB, 2.4 BLK, 56.3 FG% Georgia Amoore: 18.1 PTS, 7.6 AST, 43.5 FG%, 31.0 3PT% (18-for-58)

18.1 PTS, 7.6 AST, 43.5 FG%, 31.0 3PT% (18-for-58) Matilda Ekh: 8.6 PTS, 37.3 FG%, 29.4 3PT% (10-for-34)

8.6 PTS, 37.3 FG%, 29.4 3PT% (10-for-34) Cayla King: 7.6 PTS, 30.9 FG%, 31.3 3PT% (15-for-48)

7.6 PTS, 30.9 FG%, 31.3 3PT% (15-for-48) Rose Micheaux: 5.4 PTS, 60.0 FG%

Virginia Tech Performance Insights

The Hokies are outscoring opponents by 16.3 points per game with a +114 scoring differential overall. They put up 78.0 points per game (53rd in college basketball) and allow 61.7 per outing (131st in college basketball).

