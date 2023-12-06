The VCU Rams (4-4) are just 1.5-point underdogs against the Memphis Tigers (5-2) at Stuart C. Siegel Center on Wednesday, December 6, 2023. The game tips at 7:00 PM ET on ESPNU. The over/under is 142.5 for the matchup.

VCU vs. Memphis Odds & Info

Date: Wednesday, December 6, 2023

Wednesday, December 6, 2023 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV: ESPNU

ESPNU Where: Richmond, Virginia

Richmond, Virginia Venue: Stuart C. Siegel Center

Favorite Spread Over/Under Memphis -1.5 142.5

Rams Betting Records & Stats

VCU has played only one game this season that finished with a combined score over 142.5 points.

VCU has had an average of 132.6 points scored in its games so far this season, 9.9 points fewer than this game's over/under.

VCU is 4-4-0 against the spread this season.

Memphis (2-3-0 ATS) has covered the spread 40% of the time, 10% less often than VCU (4-4-0) this season.

VCU vs. Memphis Over/Under Stats

Games Over 142.5 % of Games Over 142.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Memphis 3 60% 78.7 146.7 73.1 137.7 150.5 VCU 1 12.5% 68.0 146.7 64.6 137.7 138.4

Additional VCU Insights & Trends

The Rams score an average of 68.0 points per game, 5.1 fewer points than the 73.1 the Tigers allow.

VCU is 2-0 against the spread and 2-0 overall when it scores more than 73.1 points.

VCU vs. Memphis Betting Splits

ATS Record ATS Record Against 1.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Memphis 2-3-0 1-2 3-2-0 VCU 4-4-0 2-1 2-6-0

VCU vs. Memphis Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

Memphis VCU 13-2 Home Record 15-3 7-5 Away Record 8-3 6-7-0 Home ATS Record 8-7-0 6-5-0 Away ATS Record 5-6-0 79.9 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 73.0 82.0 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 68.7 7-6-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 6-9-0 6-5-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 5-6-0

