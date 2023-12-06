Wednesday's game that pits the VCU Rams (4-4) against the Memphis Tigers (5-2) at Stuart C. Siegel Center is expected to be a close matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 72-70 in favor of VCU. Game time is at 7:00 PM ET on December 6.

There is no line set for the matchup.

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

VCU vs. Memphis Game Info & Odds

Date: Wednesday, December 6, 2023

Wednesday, December 6, 2023 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV: ESPNU

ESPNU Where: Richmond, Virginia

Richmond, Virginia Venue: Stuart C. Siegel Center

Place your bets on any college basketball matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

VCU vs. Memphis Score Prediction

Prediction: VCU 72, Memphis 70

Spread & Total Prediction for VCU vs. Memphis

Computer Predicted Spread: VCU (-2.1)

VCU (-2.1) Computer Predicted Total: 142.2

VCU is 4-4-0 against the spread, while Memphis' ATS record this season is 2-3-0. The Rams have hit the over in two games, while Tigers games have gone over three times.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bet on this or any college basketball matchup at BetMGM

VCU Performance Insights

The Rams outscore opponents by 3.4 points per game (scoring 68 points per game to rank 304th in college basketball while giving up 64.6 per contest to rank 51st in college basketball) and have a +27 scoring differential overall.

VCU wins the rebound battle by 4.2 boards on average. It records 32.3 rebounds per game, which ranks 226th in college basketball, while its opponents pull down 28.1 per outing.

VCU hits 7.4 three-pointers per game (177th in college basketball) at a 32.1% rate (221st in college basketball), compared to the 5.1 per game its opponents make at a 27.9% rate.

The Rams rank 226th in college basketball by averaging 92.4 points per 100 possessions on offense, and defensively are 141st in college basketball, allowing 87.9 points per 100 possessions.

VCU has committed 4.5 more turnovers per game than its opponents, averaging 14.1 (320th in college basketball action) while forcing 9.6 (336th in college basketball).

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.