The Memphis Tigers (5-2) play the VCU Rams (4-4) at 7:00 PM ET on Wednesday, December 6, 2023.

Memphis vs. VCU spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks

VCU vs. Memphis Game Info

When: Wednesday, December 6, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Wednesday, December 6, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: Stuart C. Siegel Center in Richmond, Virginia

Stuart C. Siegel Center in Richmond, Virginia How to Watch on TV: ESPNU

VCU vs. Memphis Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup across multiple sportsbooks.

VCU vs. Memphis Betting Trends

VCU is 4-4-0 ATS this season.

The Rams have been an underdog by 2.5 points or more three times this year, and covered the spread in two of those games.

Memphis has covered twice in five games with a spread this season.

A total of three out of the Tigers' five games this season have gone over the point total.

