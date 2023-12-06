Tyus Jones could make a big impact for the Washington Wizards on Wednesday at 7:00 PM ET, versus the Philadelphia 76ers.

Jones had 13 points, six assists and two steals in his most recent game, which ended in a 130-125 loss against the Magic.

Now let's dig into Jones' available prop bets, with a particular eye on stats and trends to help you make good picks.

Tyus Jones Prop Bets vs. the 76ers

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 11.5 10.8 12.2 Rebounds 2.5 2.8 3.0 Assists 5.5 4.9 5.0 PRA -- 18.5 20.2 PR -- 13.6 15.2 3PM 1.5 1.1 0.9



Tyus Jones Insights vs. the 76ers

Jones has taken 9.4 shots per game this season and made 4.6 per game, which account for 10.3% and 10.5%, respectively, of his team's total.

This season, he's accounted for 9.2% of his team's three-pointers made, averaging 1.1 per game.

Jones' Wizards average 105.7 possessions per game, which ranks 16th among NBA teams, while the 76ers are one of the league's slowest with 102.4 possessions per contest.

The 76ers allow 113.1 points per game, 16th-ranked in the NBA.

The 76ers are the fourth-ranked squad in the NBA, conceding 42.1 rebounds per game.

In terms of assists, the 76ers have allowed 26.9 per game, 21st in the NBA.

In terms of 3-pointers, the 76ers have allowed 12.1 makes per game, 12th in the league.

Tyus Jones vs. the 76ers

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 11/6/2023 33 12 1 6 2 0 2

