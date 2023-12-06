The Richmond Spiders (5-3) face the Northern Iowa Panthers (2-6) on Wednesday, December 6, 2023 at McLeod Center. It begins at 8:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

Richmond vs. Northern Iowa Game Info

When: Wednesday, December 6, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Wednesday, December 6, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET Where: McLeod Center in Cedar Falls, Iowa

McLeod Center in Cedar Falls, Iowa TV: ESPN+

Richmond Stats Insights

The Spiders have shot at a 50.2% clip from the field this season, 6.7 percentage points higher than the 43.5% shooting opponents of the Panthers have averaged.

Richmond has compiled a 5-2 straight-up record in games it shoots above 43.5% from the field.

The Panthers are the rebounding team in the country, the Spiders rank 359th.

The Spiders put up an average of 78.9 points per game, just 3.6 more points than the 75.3 the Panthers give up to opponents.

Richmond has put together a 5-0 record in games it scores more than 75.3 points.

Richmond Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

At home, Richmond put up 70.8 points per game last season, 2.1 more than it averaged away (68.7).

At home, the Spiders gave up 62.3 points per game, 15.4 fewer points than they allowed away (77.7).

At home, Richmond knocked down 8.1 triples per game last season, 0.1 more than it averaged away (8.0). Richmond's 3-point shooting percentage was also higher at home (33.9%) than away (31.6%).

Richmond Upcoming Schedule