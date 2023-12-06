Wednesday's game features the William & Mary Tribe (3-6) and the Old Dominion Monarchs (3-4) clashing at Kaplan Arena in what is expected to be a competitive matchup, with a projected 76-74 win for William & Mary according to our computer prediction. Game time is at 7:00 PM ET on December 6.

The game has no set line.

Old Dominion vs. William & Mary Game Info & Odds

Date: Wednesday, December 6, 2023

Wednesday, December 6, 2023 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV: FloHoops

FloHoops Where: Williamsburg, Virginia

Williamsburg, Virginia Venue: Kaplan Arena

Old Dominion vs. William & Mary Score Prediction

Prediction: William & Mary 76, Old Dominion 74

Spread & Total Prediction for Old Dominion vs. William & Mary

Computer Predicted Spread: William & Mary (-2.5)

William & Mary (-2.5) Computer Predicted Total: 149.7

William & Mary has gone 3-5-0 against the spread, while Old Dominion's ATS record this season is 2-3-0. The Tribe have gone over the point total in six games, while Monarchs games have gone over three times.

Old Dominion Performance Insights

The Monarchs have a -25 scoring differential, falling short by 3.6 points per game. They're putting up 68.1 points per game, 300th in college basketball, and are giving up 71.7 per outing to rank 198th in college basketball.

Old Dominion grabs 33.3 rebounds per game (175th in college basketball), compared to the 34.3 of its opponents.

Old Dominion connects on 2.0 fewer threes per game than the opposition, 6.1 (280th in college basketball) compared to its opponents' 8.1.

Old Dominion and its opponents have been mostly even in the turnover battle. The Monarchs commit 11.1 per game (127th in college basketball) and force 11.6 (223rd in college basketball).

