The Old Dominion Monarchs (3-4) will hope to end a three-game road losing streak when visiting the William & Mary Tribe (3-6) on Wednesday, December 6, 2023 at Kaplan Arena, airing at 7:00 PM ET on FloHoops.

Old Dominion vs. William & Mary Game Info

  • When: Wednesday, December 6, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
  • Where: Kaplan Arena in Williamsburg, Virginia
  • TV: FloHoops

Old Dominion Stats Insights

  • The Monarchs make 42.9% of their shots from the field this season, which is 2.1 percentage points lower than the Tribe have allowed to their opponents (45%).
  • Old Dominion has a 0-2 straight-up record in games it shoots higher than 45% from the field.
  • The Monarchs are the 177th-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Tribe sit at 234th.
  • The Monarchs record eight fewer points per game (68.1) than the Tribe give up (76.1).

Old Dominion Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • In home games last year, Old Dominion put up one more points per game (67.9) than it did on the road (66.9).
  • In 2022-23, the Monarchs allowed 62.9 points per game at home. In away games, they allowed 69.3.
  • At home, Old Dominion drained 0.2 fewer treys per game (5.3) than in away games (5.5). It also sported a lower three-point percentage at home (30.4%) compared to in away games (32.6%).

Old Dominion Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/26/2023 Drexel W 68-61 Chartway Arena
11/29/2023 Radford W 69-68 Chartway Arena
12/2/2023 @ Northeastern L 81-68 Matthews Arena
12/6/2023 @ William & Mary - Kaplan Arena
12/9/2023 James Madison - Chartway Arena
12/21/2023 TCU - SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center

