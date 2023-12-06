The Old Dominion Monarchs (3-4) will hope to end a three-game road losing streak when visiting the William & Mary Tribe (3-6) on Wednesday, December 6, 2023 at Kaplan Arena, airing at 7:00 PM ET on FloHoops.

Old Dominion vs. William & Mary Game Info

When: Wednesday, December 6, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Kaplan Arena in Williamsburg, Virginia TV: FloHoops

Old Dominion Stats Insights

The Monarchs make 42.9% of their shots from the field this season, which is 2.1 percentage points lower than the Tribe have allowed to their opponents (45%).

Old Dominion has a 0-2 straight-up record in games it shoots higher than 45% from the field.

The Monarchs are the 177th-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Tribe sit at 234th.

The Monarchs record eight fewer points per game (68.1) than the Tribe give up (76.1).

Old Dominion Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

In home games last year, Old Dominion put up one more points per game (67.9) than it did on the road (66.9).

In 2022-23, the Monarchs allowed 62.9 points per game at home. In away games, they allowed 69.3.

At home, Old Dominion drained 0.2 fewer treys per game (5.3) than in away games (5.5). It also sported a lower three-point percentage at home (30.4%) compared to in away games (32.6%).

Old Dominion Upcoming Schedule