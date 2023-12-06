The Edmonton Oilers (9-12-1) -- who've won four in a row -- host the Carolina Hurricanes (14-9-1) on Wednesday at 9:30 PM ET.

Oilers Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info

When: Wednesday, December 6, 2023 at 9:30 PM ET

Oilers vs Hurricanes Additional Info

Oilers vs. Hurricanes Head-to-Head

Date Home Away Result 11/22/2023 Hurricanes Oilers 6-3 CAR

Oilers Stats & Trends

The Oilers have conceded 79 total goals (3.6 per game), ranking 20th in league play in goals against.

The Oilers' 73 total goals (3.3 per game) rank 18th in the NHL.

In the past 10 games, the Oilers are 7-3-0 (85.0% of possible points).

On the defensive side, the Oilers have given up 26 goals (2.6 per game) over those 10 outings.

They have scored 42 goals during that time.

Oilers Key Players

Name Games Goals Assists Points Giveaways Takeaways Faceoff Win % Connor McDavid 20 8 21 29 23 22 48.7% Leon Draisaitl 22 10 19 29 31 28 56.1% Zach Hyman 21 12 12 24 5 8 33.3% Evan Bouchard 22 5 17 22 21 12 - Evander Kane 22 11 8 19 10 8 38.9%

Hurricanes Stats & Trends

The Hurricanes have given up 77 total goals this season (3.2 per game), 18th in the NHL.

With 81 goals (3.4 per game), the Hurricanes have the league's seventh-best offense.

In their past 10 matchups, the Hurricanes are 6-3-1 to earn 75.0% of the possible points.

Over on the defensive end, the Hurricanes have allowed 2.8 goals per game (28 total) over those 10 matchups.

They have averaged 3.5 goals per game (35 total) during that time.

Hurricanes Key Players