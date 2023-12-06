Virginia High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Newport News County Today - December 6
Published: Dec. 6, 2023 at 7:33 AM EST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Newport News County, Virginia has high school basketball matchups on the schedule today, and the inside scoop on how to watch them is available below.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Newport News County, Virginia High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Poquoson High School at Jamestown High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 6
- Location: Williamsburg, VA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.