Kyle Kuzma could make a big impact for the Washington Wizards on Wednesday at 7:00 PM ET, against the Philadelphia 76ers.

Kuzma, in his previous game (December 1 loss against the Magic), put up 27 points, six rebounds and two blocks.

We're going to look at Kuzma's prop bets, using stats and trends to help you make good predictions.

Kyle Kuzma Prop Bets vs. the 76ers

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 23.5 23.6 24.1 Rebounds 5.5 6.1 5.7 Assists 5.5 4.6 6.1 PRA -- 34.3 35.9 PR -- 29.7 29.8 3PM 2.5 2.3 2.4



Kyle Kuzma Insights vs. the 76ers

Kuzma is responsible for attempting 21.2% of his team's field goal attempts this season with 19.3 per game.

Kuzma is averaging 6.5 three-point field goal attempts per game this season, which is 19.0% of his team's tries from beyond the arc.

Kuzma's opponents, the 76ers, have one of the NBA's slowest tempos with 102.4 possessions per game, while his Wizards rank 16th in possessions per game with 105.7.

Conceding 113.1 points per game, the 76ers are the 16th-ranked team in the league defensively.

Allowing 42.1 rebounds per game, the 76ers are the fourth-ranked team in the NBA.

The 76ers allow 26.9 assists per game, 21st-ranked in the league.

The 76ers allow 12.1 made 3-pointers per game, 12th-ranked in the NBA.

Kyle Kuzma vs. the 76ers

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 11/6/2023 30 28 6 4 4 1 0

