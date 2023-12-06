Virginia High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in James City County Today - December 6
Published: Dec. 6, 2023 at 7:33 AM EST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
In James City County, Virginia, there are interesting high school basketball matchups on the schedule today. Info on how to watch them is available here.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
James City County, Virginia High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Bruton High School at Grafton High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 6
- Location: Yorktown, VA
- Conference: Bay Rivers
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Poquoson High School at Jamestown High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 6
- Location: Williamsburg, VA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
York County School Division at Warhill High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 6
- Location: Williamsburg, VA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.