Virginia High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Augusta County Today - December 6
Published: Dec. 6, 2023 at 7:33 AM EST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Augusta County, Virginia has high school basketball matchups on the docket today, and info on how to stream them is available below.
Augusta County, Virginia High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Fort Defiance High School at Rockbridge County High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 6
- Location: Lexington, VA
- Conference: Valley
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Monticello High School at Stuarts Draft High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 6
- Location: Stuarts Draft, VA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
