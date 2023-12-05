Virginia High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Wythe County Today - December 5
Published: Dec. 5, 2023 at 9:38 AM EST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
If you're questioning how to watch today's local high school basketball action in Wythe County, Virginia, keep your browser fixed on this page. All of the details are highlighted below.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Wythe County, Virginia High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Rural Retreat High School at Fort Chiswell High School
- Game Time: 8:30 PM ET on December 5
- Location: Max Meadows, VA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
