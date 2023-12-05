Virginia High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Shenandoah County Today - December 5
Published: Dec. 5, 2023 at 7:34 AM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Mark your calendars for the high school basketball action happening in Shenandoah County, Virginia today. For a full list of the local high school games and how to watch them, keep reading.
Shenandoah County, Virginia High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Riverheads High School at Central High School - Woodstock
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 5
- Location: Woodstock, VA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Sherando High School at Strasburg High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 5
- Location: Strasburg, VA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
