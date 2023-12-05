If your plans today include tracking the local high school basketball games in Louisa County, Virginia, then there is some important info you need to know. Learn how to watch or stream today's high-school action in the article below.

Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Louisa County, Virginia High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Louisa County High School at Chancellor High School