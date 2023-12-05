The Mississippi Valley State Delta Devils (0-8) travel to face the Liberty Flames (6-2) after dropping eight road games in a row. It begins at 7:00 PM ET on Tuesday, December 5, 2023.

In this article, you will check out the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the Liberty vs. Mississippi Valley State matchup.

Liberty vs. Mississippi Valley State Game Info

When: Tuesday, December 5, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Tuesday, December 5, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: Liberty Arena in Lynchburg, Virginia

Liberty Arena in Lynchburg, Virginia How to Watch on TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Liberty vs. Mississippi Valley State Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available on multiple sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Liberty Moneyline Mississippi Valley State Moneyline BetMGM Liberty (-30.5) 128.5 - - Bet on this game at BetMGM FanDuel Liberty (-30.5) 128.5 - - Bet on this game at FanDuel

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Liberty vs. Mississippi Valley State Betting Trends

Liberty has compiled a 5-1-0 ATS record so far this year.

So far this season, four out of the Flames' six games have hit the over.

Mississippi Valley State has compiled a 3-5-0 ATS record so far this year.

So far this season, just two of the Delta Devils games have gone over the point total.

Check out all the futures bets available at BetMGM!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.