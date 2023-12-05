Virginia High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in James City County Today - December 5
Published: Dec. 5, 2023 at 7:34 AM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
High school basketball competition in James City County, Virginia is happening today, and information on these matchups is available in this article, if you're looking for how to stream them.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
James City County, Virginia High School Boys Basketball Games Today
TBD at Walsingham Academy
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 5
- Location: Williamsburg, VA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.