The Tennessee Volunteers (4-1) will play the George Mason Patriots (4-1) at 6:30 PM ET on Tuesday, December 5, 2023. This contest is available on SEC Network+.

George Mason vs. Tennessee Game Information

George Mason Players to Watch

Tennessee Players to Watch

  • Knecht: 18.4 PTS, 4.4 REB, 1.6 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.8 BLK
  • James: 10.4 PTS, 7.4 REB, 1.2 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.4 BLK
  • Aidoo: 8 PTS, 6.8 REB, 1.2 AST, 0.4 STL, 1.8 BLK
  • Gainey: 11.4 PTS, 2 REB, 1.6 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.2 BLK
  • Vescovi: 6.4 PTS, 3.6 REB, 2.4 AST, 1.2 STL, 0 BLK

George Mason vs. Tennessee Stat Comparison

Tennessee Rank Tennessee AVG George Mason AVG George Mason Rank
171st 76.4 Points Scored 70.2 258th
24th 60 Points Allowed 62.8 58th
119th 35.6 Rebounds 35.4 126th
219th 8.8 Off. Rebounds 9.2 196th
116th 8.2 3pt Made 8 126th
145th 14 Assists 11.2 280th
107th 10.8 Turnovers 12.2 186th

