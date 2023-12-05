How to Watch George Mason vs. Tennessee on TV or Live Stream - December 5
Published: Dec. 5, 2023 at 1:22 PM EST|Updated: 55 minutes ago
The No. 17 Tennessee Volunteers (4-3) will be looking to halt a three-game losing streak when hosting the George Mason Patriots (7-1) on Tuesday, December 5, 2023 at Thompson-Boling Arena. It will air at 6:30 PM ET on SEC Network+.
George Mason vs. Tennessee Game Info
- When: Tuesday, December 5, 2023 at 6:30 PM ET
- Where: Thompson-Boling Arena in Knoxville, Tennessee
- TV: SEC Network+
George Mason Stats Insights
- The Patriots are shooting 47.3% from the field, 8% higher than the 39.3% the Volunteers' opponents have shot this season.
- This season, George Mason has a 7-0 record in games the team collectively shoots higher than 39.3% from the field.
- The Volunteers are the rebounding team in the nation, the Patriots rank 140th.
- The Patriots' 75.5 points per game are 8.5 more points than the 67 the Volunteers give up to opponents.
- George Mason has put together a 6-0 record in games it scores more than 67 points.
George Mason Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- George Mason scored 74.5 points per game at home last season, and 64.2 on the road.
- The Patriots conceded 65.8 points per game at home last season, and 68.5 away.
- At home, George Mason sunk 7.7 treys per game last season, 0.9 more than it averaged away (6.8). George Mason's 3-point shooting percentage was also higher at home (35.8%) than away (35.5%).
George Mason Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/25/2023
|East Carolina
|W 81-59
|EagleBank Arena
|11/29/2023
|NJIT
|W 86-68
|EagleBank Arena
|12/2/2023
|@ Toledo
|W 86-77
|Savage Arena
|12/5/2023
|@ Tennessee
|-
|Thompson-Boling Arena
|12/16/2023
|Loyola (MD)
|-
|EagleBank Arena
|12/19/2023
|Bridgewater (VA)
|-
|EagleBank Arena
