The No. 17 Tennessee Volunteers (4-3) will be looking to halt a three-game losing streak when hosting the George Mason Patriots (7-1) on Tuesday, December 5, 2023 at Thompson-Boling Arena. It will air at 6:30 PM ET on SEC Network+.

George Mason vs. Tennessee Game Info

  • When: Tuesday, December 5, 2023 at 6:30 PM ET
  • Where: Thompson-Boling Arena in Knoxville, Tennessee
  • TV: SEC Network+

George Mason Stats Insights

  • The Patriots are shooting 47.3% from the field, 8% higher than the 39.3% the Volunteers' opponents have shot this season.
  • This season, George Mason has a 7-0 record in games the team collectively shoots higher than 39.3% from the field.
  • The Volunteers are the rebounding team in the nation, the Patriots rank 140th.
  • The Patriots' 75.5 points per game are 8.5 more points than the 67 the Volunteers give up to opponents.
  • George Mason has put together a 6-0 record in games it scores more than 67 points.

George Mason Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • George Mason scored 74.5 points per game at home last season, and 64.2 on the road.
  • The Patriots conceded 65.8 points per game at home last season, and 68.5 away.
  • At home, George Mason sunk 7.7 treys per game last season, 0.9 more than it averaged away (6.8). George Mason's 3-point shooting percentage was also higher at home (35.8%) than away (35.5%).

George Mason Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/25/2023 East Carolina W 81-59 EagleBank Arena
11/29/2023 NJIT W 86-68 EagleBank Arena
12/2/2023 @ Toledo W 86-77 Savage Arena
12/5/2023 @ Tennessee - Thompson-Boling Arena
12/16/2023 Loyola (MD) - EagleBank Arena
12/19/2023 Bridgewater (VA) - EagleBank Arena

