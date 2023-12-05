Virginia High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Fauquier County Today - December 5
Published: Dec. 5, 2023 at 7:34 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The high school basketball season is in progress, and if you're looking for how to watch games in Fauquier County, Virginia today, we've got what you need.
Fauquier County, Virginia High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Skyline High School at Fauquier High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 5
- Location: Warrenton, VA
- Conference: Northwestern
- How to Stream: Watch Here
