Virginia High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Northampton County Today - December 4
Published: Dec. 4, 2023 at 7:33 AM EST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Clear your schedule for the high school basketball action happening in Northampton County, Virginia today. For a comprehensive list of the local high school games and how to watch them, keep scrolling.
Northampton County, Virginia High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Broadwater Academy at Gateway Christian Academy
- Game Time: 6:30 PM ET on December 4
- Location: Virginia Beach, VA
- Conference: VISAA Division 3
- How to Stream: Watch Here
