Will Nic Dowd Score a Goal Against the Coyotes on December 4?
When the Washington Capitals play the Arizona Coyotes on Monday at 9:00 PM ET, will Nic Dowd score a goal? Below, we analyze the numbers and trends you need to know before making any player prop bets.
Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.
Sportsbook promo codes
Will Nic Dowd score a goal against the Coyotes?
Odds to score a goal this game: +800 (Bet $10 to win $80.00 if he scores a goal)
Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel
Dowd stats and insights
- Dowd has scored in two of 12 games this season, but only one goal each time.
- This is his first matchup of the season versus the Coyotes.
- Dowd has no points on the power play.
- He takes 0.9 shots per game, and converts 13.3% of them.
Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Coyotes defensive stats
- The Coyotes are 12th in goals allowed, giving up 68 total goals (3.0 per game) in the NHL.
- So far this season, the Coyotes have shut out opponents once while averaging 15.5 hits and 15.8 blocked shots per game.
Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On
Dowd recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|12/2/2023
|Golden Knights
|0
|0
|0
|17:03
|Away
|L 4-1
|11/30/2023
|Ducks
|1
|1
|0
|15:37
|Away
|W 5-4
|11/29/2023
|Kings
|0
|0
|0
|15:34
|Away
|W 2-1
|11/27/2023
|Sharks
|0
|0
|0
|11:37
|Away
|L 2-1
|11/24/2023
|Oilers
|0
|0
|0
|14:35
|Home
|L 5-0
|11/22/2023
|Sabres
|1
|0
|1
|15:41
|Home
|W 4-3 OT
|11/18/2023
|Blue Jackets
|0
|0
|0
|19:36
|Home
|W 4-3
|11/14/2023
|Golden Knights
|0
|0
|0
|15:42
|Home
|W 3-0
|11/11/2023
|Islanders
|1
|1
|0
|16:28
|Away
|W 4-1
|11/10/2023
|Devils
|0
|0
|0
|15:15
|Away
|W 4-2
Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Capitals vs. Coyotes game info
- Game Day: Monday, December 4, 2023
- Game Time: 9:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: MNMT, SCRIPPS, and ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!
Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.