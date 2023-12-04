Will Martin Fehervary Score a Goal Against the Coyotes on December 4?
In the upcoming tilt versus the Arizona Coyotes, which starts at 9:00 PM ET on Monday, can we bet on Martin Fehervary to score a goal for the Washington Capitals? Let's dive into the most important numbers and trends to figure out which prop bets you should be considering.
Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.
Sportsbook promo codes
Will Martin Fehervary score a goal against the Coyotes?
Odds to score a goal this game: +1500 (Bet $10 to win $150.00 if he scores a goal)
Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel
Fehervary stats and insights
- Fehervary is yet to score through 16 games this season.
- This is his first game of the season against the Coyotes.
- Fehervary has no points on the power play.
Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Coyotes defensive stats
- The Coyotes are 12th in goals allowed, giving up 68 total goals (3.0 per game) in the NHL.
- So far this season, the Coyotes have shut out opponents once while averaging 15.5 hits and 15.8 blocked shots per game.
Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On
Fehervary recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|12/2/2023
|Golden Knights
|0
|0
|0
|21:11
|Away
|L 4-1
|11/30/2023
|Ducks
|0
|0
|0
|20:43
|Away
|W 5-4
|11/29/2023
|Kings
|0
|0
|0
|20:47
|Away
|W 2-1
|11/27/2023
|Sharks
|1
|0
|1
|15:08
|Away
|L 2-1
|11/10/2023
|Devils
|1
|0
|1
|10:40
|Away
|W 4-2
|11/8/2023
|Panthers
|1
|0
|1
|20:12
|Home
|L 4-3 OT
|11/4/2023
|Blue Jackets
|0
|0
|0
|20:03
|Home
|W 2-1
|11/2/2023
|Islanders
|0
|0
|0
|18:05
|Home
|L 3-0
|10/29/2023
|Sharks
|0
|0
|0
|16:48
|Home
|W 3-1
|10/27/2023
|Wild
|0
|0
|0
|20:50
|Home
|W 3-2 SO
Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Capitals vs. Coyotes game info
- Game Day: Monday, December 4, 2023
- Game Time: 9:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: MNMT, SCRIPPS, and ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!
Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.