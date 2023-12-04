In the upcoming tilt versus the Arizona Coyotes, which starts at 9:00 PM ET on Monday, can we bet on Martin Fehervary to score a goal for the Washington Capitals? Let's dive into the most important numbers and trends to figure out which prop bets you should be considering.

Will Martin Fehervary score a goal against the Coyotes?

Odds to score a goal this game: +1500 (Bet $10 to win $150.00 if he scores a goal)

Fehervary stats and insights

Fehervary is yet to score through 16 games this season.

This is his first game of the season against the Coyotes.

Fehervary has no points on the power play.

Coyotes defensive stats

The Coyotes are 12th in goals allowed, giving up 68 total goals (3.0 per game) in the NHL.

So far this season, the Coyotes have shut out opponents once while averaging 15.5 hits and 15.8 blocked shots per game.

Fehervary recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 12/2/2023 Golden Knights 0 0 0 21:11 Away L 4-1 11/30/2023 Ducks 0 0 0 20:43 Away W 5-4 11/29/2023 Kings 0 0 0 20:47 Away W 2-1 11/27/2023 Sharks 1 0 1 15:08 Away L 2-1 11/10/2023 Devils 1 0 1 10:40 Away W 4-2 11/8/2023 Panthers 1 0 1 20:12 Home L 4-3 OT 11/4/2023 Blue Jackets 0 0 0 20:03 Home W 2-1 11/2/2023 Islanders 0 0 0 18:05 Home L 3-0 10/29/2023 Sharks 0 0 0 16:48 Home W 3-1 10/27/2023 Wild 0 0 0 20:50 Home W 3-2 SO

Capitals vs. Coyotes game info

Game Day: Monday, December 4, 2023

Monday, December 4, 2023 Game Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET TV Channel: MNMT, SCRIPPS, and ESPN+

MNMT, SCRIPPS, and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

