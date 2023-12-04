Guadalajara Chivas and Pumas UNAM hit the pitch in one of two matchups on the Liga MX slate on Sunday.

Here you will find information on live coverage of all of Sunday's Liga MX action.

Watch Pumas UNAM vs Guadalajara Chivas

Guadalajara Chivas travels to face Pumas UNAM at Estadio Olimpico Universitario in Mexico City.

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: Univision

Univision Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!

Favorite: Pumas UNAM (+115)

Pumas UNAM (+115) Underdog: Guadalajara Chivas (+225)

Guadalajara Chivas (+225) Draw: (+250)

(+250) Bet on this match at BetMGM!

Watch Tigres UANL vs Puebla FC

Puebla FC journeys to face Tigres UANL at Estadio Universitario (UANL) in Nuevo Leon Nuevo.

Game Time: 9:10 PM ET

9:10 PM ET TV Channel: Univision

Univision Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!

Favorite: Tigres UANL (-235)

Tigres UANL (-235) Underdog: Puebla FC (+600)

Puebla FC (+600) Draw: (+390)

(+390) Bet on this match at BetMGM!

