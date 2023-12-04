Virginia High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Hanover County Today - December 4
Published: Dec. 4, 2023 at 7:33 AM EST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Is there high school basketball on the docket today in Hanover County, Virginia? You bet there is. To make sure you don't miss a play, we have details on how to watch the games in the article below.
Hanover County, Virginia High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Patrick Henry High School - Ashland at Powhatan High School
- Game Time: 7:15 PM ET on December 4
- Location: Powhatan, VA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Spotsylvania High School at Mechanicsville High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 4
- Location: Mechanicsville, VA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
