The Washington Capitals, Evgeny Kuznetsov among them, play the Arizona Coyotes on Monday at 9:00 PM ET, at Mullett Arena. Prop bets for Kuznetsov are available, and we have information to help you make good decisions.

Evgeny Kuznetsov vs. Coyotes Game Info & Odds

When: Monday, December 4, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET

Monday, December 4, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET

0.5 points (Over odds: -120)

0.5 points (Over odds: -120) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +140)

Kuznetsov Season Stats Insights

In 19 games this season, Kuznetsov has a plus-minus rating of -5, while averaging 19:01 on the ice per game.

Kuznetsov has scored a goal in three of 19 games this season, netting multiple goals in one of them.

In seven of 19 games this season, Kuznetsov has registered a point, including two games with two or more points.

Kuznetsov has an assist in four of 19 games this year, with multiple assists in one of them.

Kuznetsov's implied probability to go over his point total is 54.5% based on the odds.

The implied probability of Kuznetsov going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds, is 41.7%.

Kuznetsov Stats vs. the Coyotes

On the defensive side, the Coyotes are giving up 68 total goals (3.0 per game) which ranks 12th in the NHL.

The team's goal differential (+6) ranks 12th in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Arizona 19 Games 2 9 Points 2 4 Goals 0 5 Assists 2

