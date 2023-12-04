Dylan Strome and the Washington Capitals will play the Arizona Coyotes at 9:00 PM ET on Monday, at Mullett Arena. Prop bets for Strome in that upcoming Capitals-Coyotes matchup are available, so check out our stats to help you.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Dylan Strome vs. Coyotes Game Info & Odds

When: Monday, December 4, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET

Monday, December 4, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET TV Channel: MNMT, SCRIPPS, and ESPN+

MNMT, SCRIPPS, and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -105)

0.5 points (Over odds: -105) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +200)

Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Strome Season Stats Insights

In 21 games this season, Strome has averaged 17:29 on the ice, while putting up a plus-minus rating of +2.

In six of 21 games this season Strome has scored a goal, including two games with multiple goals.

In eight of 21 games this season, Strome has registered a point, and three of those games included multiple points.

Strome has an assist in three of 21 games this season, but has not recorded two or more in a game so far.

Strome's odds on his points over/under carry an implied probability of 51.2% that he goes over.

Given his moneyline odds, Strome has an implied probability of 33.3% of going over his assist prop bet.

Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.

Strome Stats vs. the Coyotes

The Coyotes have conceded 68 goals in total (3.0 per game), which ranks 12th in the NHL in goals allowed.

The team has the league's 12th-ranked goal differential (+6).

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Arizona 21 Games 2 11 Points 2 8 Goals 2 3 Assists 0

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.