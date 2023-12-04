The Arizona Coyotes (12-9-2) will attempt to prolong a four-game win streak when they square off against the Washington Capitals (12-7-2) at home on Monday, December 4 at 9:00 PM ET on MNMT, SCRIPPS, and ESPN+.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

The Capitals have put up a 7-3-0 record over their last 10 contests. They have scored 28 total goals (two power-play goals on 27 power-play opportunities during that span, for a conversion rate of 7.4%) while giving up 24 goals to their opponents.

Before watching this matchup, here's a glimpse at which squad we pick to come out on top in Monday's action on the ice.

Capitals vs. Coyotes Predictions for Monday

Our computer projection model for this matchup calls for a final score of Coyotes 4, Capitals 2.

Moneyline Pick: Coyotes (-115)

Coyotes (-115) Total Pick: Under 6 (computer predicts 5.8 goals on average)

Under 6 (computer predicts 5.8 goals on average) Spread Pick: Coyotes (+1.5)

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM

Capitals vs Coyotes Additional Info

Capitals Splits and Trends

The Capitals (12-7-2 overall) have posted a record of 3-2-5 in games that have required OT this season.

Washington has earned 12 points (5-1-2) in its eight games that finished with a one-goal margin.

This season the Capitals scored just one goal in four games and they lost every time.

Washington has nine points (4-0-1) when scoring a pair of goals this season.

The Capitals have earned 17 points in their nine games with at least three goals scored.

Washington has scored a single power-play goal in three games this season and has registered four points from those matchups.

When outshooting its opponent this season, Washington is 3-3-2 (eight points).

The Capitals' opponents have had more shots in 12 games. The Capitals went 8-4-0 in those contests (16 points).

Team Stats Comparison

Coyotes Rank Coyotes AVG Capitals AVG Capitals Rank 15th 3.22 Goals Scored 2.38 31st 13th 2.96 Goals Allowed 2.81 10th 31st 27.2 Shots 27.9 29th 25th 32.2 Shots Allowed 31 19th 6th 25.64% Power Play % 8.33% 32nd 15th 80.25% Penalty Kill % 80.6% 14th

Head to BetMGM to place a wager on this matchup!

Capitals vs. Coyotes Game Time and TV Channel

When: Monday, December 4, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET

Monday, December 4, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET TV Channel: MNMT, SCRIPPS, and ESPN+

MNMT, SCRIPPS, and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Where: Mullett Arena in Tempe, Arizona

Sign up with our links on Fubo, ESPN+ and Max to watch NHL action all season long!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.