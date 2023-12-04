The Washington Capitals, Alexander Ovechkin among them, play the Arizona Coyotes on Monday at 9:00 PM ET, at Mullett Arena. Prop bets for Ovechkin in that upcoming Capitals-Coyotes matchup are available, so check out our stats to help you.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Alexander Ovechkin vs. Coyotes Game Info & Odds

When: Monday, December 4, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET

Monday, December 4, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET TV Channel: MNMT, SCRIPPS, and ESPN+

MNMT, SCRIPPS, and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -175)

0.5 points (Over odds: -175) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +145)

Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Ovechkin Season Stats Insights

In 21 games this season, Ovechkin has averaged 19:35 on the ice, while putting up a plus-minus of -2.

Ovechkin has netted a goal in a game four times this season in 21 games played, including multiple goals once.

Ovechkin has a point in 10 of 21 games this year, with multiple points in four of them.

In seven of 21 games this season, Ovechkin has had an assist, including two games with multiple assists.

Ovechkin's odds on his points prop carry an implied probability of 63.6% that he goes over.

The implied probability of Ovechkin going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds, is 40.8%.

Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.

Ovechkin Stats vs. the Coyotes

The Coyotes are 12th in goals allowed, giving up 68 total goals (3.0 per game) in the NHL.

The team's goal differential (+6) ranks 12th in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Arizona 21 Games 2 14 Points 1 5 Goals 1 9 Assists 0

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.