The William & Mary Tribe (2-5) take on the Navy Midshipmen (3-4) on Sunday, December 3, 2023 at Navy Alumni Hall. It starts at 11:00 AM ET.

William & Mary Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Sunday, December 3, 2023 at 11:00 AM ET

Navy Alumni Hall in Annapolis, Maryland TV: ESPN+

William & Mary vs. Navy Scoring Comparison

The Tribe's 61.3 points per game are 8.4 fewer points than the 69.7 the Midshipmen give up.

Navy has a 2-0 record when its opponents score fewer than 61.3 points.

The Midshipmen score 64.4 points per game, just 3.5 fewer points than the 67.9 the Tribe allow.

Navy has a 2-0 record when scoring more than 67.9 points.

William & Mary is 2-0 when giving up fewer than 64.4 points.

The Midshipmen shoot 39.5% from the field, only 1.4% lower than the Tribe concede defensively.

The Tribe's 37.2 shooting percentage is 4.8 lower than the Midshipmen have conceded.

William & Mary Leaders

Nylah Young: 20.7 PTS, 1.3 STL, 51.0 FG%

20.7 PTS, 1.3 STL, 51.0 FG% Bella Nascimento: 13.7 PTS, 1.4 STL, 34.0 FG%, 32.5 3PT% (13-for-40)

13.7 PTS, 1.4 STL, 34.0 FG%, 32.5 3PT% (13-for-40) Kayla Rolph: 7.1 PTS, 47.1 FG%, 23.1 3PT% (3-for-13)

7.1 PTS, 47.1 FG%, 23.1 3PT% (3-for-13) Cassidy Geddes: 6.0 PTS, 1.1 STL, 35.0 FG%, 26.1 3PT% (6-for-23)

6.0 PTS, 1.1 STL, 35.0 FG%, 26.1 3PT% (6-for-23) Kayla Beckwith: 4.0 PTS, 41.7 FG%

William & Mary Schedule