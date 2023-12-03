The William & Mary Tribe (2-5) take on the Navy Midshipmen (3-4) on Sunday, December 3, 2023 at Navy Alumni Hall. It starts at 11:00 AM ET.

William & Mary Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

  • When: Sunday, December 3, 2023 at 11:00 AM ET
  • Where: Navy Alumni Hall in Annapolis, Maryland
  • TV: ESPN+
William & Mary vs. Navy Scoring Comparison

  • The Tribe's 61.3 points per game are 8.4 fewer points than the 69.7 the Midshipmen give up.
  • Navy has a 2-0 record when its opponents score fewer than 61.3 points.
  • The Midshipmen score 64.4 points per game, just 3.5 fewer points than the 67.9 the Tribe allow.
  • Navy has a 2-0 record when scoring more than 67.9 points.
  • William & Mary is 2-0 when giving up fewer than 64.4 points.
  • The Midshipmen shoot 39.5% from the field, only 1.4% lower than the Tribe concede defensively.
  • The Tribe's 37.2 shooting percentage is 4.8 lower than the Midshipmen have conceded.

William & Mary Leaders

  • Nylah Young: 20.7 PTS, 1.3 STL, 51.0 FG%
  • Bella Nascimento: 13.7 PTS, 1.4 STL, 34.0 FG%, 32.5 3PT% (13-for-40)
  • Kayla Rolph: 7.1 PTS, 47.1 FG%, 23.1 3PT% (3-for-13)
  • Cassidy Geddes: 6.0 PTS, 1.1 STL, 35.0 FG%, 26.1 3PT% (6-for-23)
  • Kayla Beckwith: 4.0 PTS, 41.7 FG%

William & Mary Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/24/2023 Tennessee State W 63-53 Ocean Bank Convocation Center
11/26/2023 @ Florida International W 59-57 Ocean Bank Convocation Center
11/30/2023 Old Dominion L 72-66 Kaplan Arena
12/3/2023 @ Navy - Navy Alumni Hall
12/7/2023 @ JMU - Atlantic Union Bank Center
12/17/2023 Longwood - Kaplan Arena

