How to Watch the William & Mary vs. Navy Game: Women's Basketball Streaming & TV Channel Info for December 3
Published: Dec. 3, 2023 at 5:55 AM EST|Updated: 44 minutes ago
The William & Mary Tribe (2-5) take on the Navy Midshipmen (3-4) on Sunday, December 3, 2023 at Navy Alumni Hall. It starts at 11:00 AM ET.
Continue reading for information on how to stream this game and click here to take a look at our score predictions!
Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.
William & Mary Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info
- When: Sunday, December 3, 2023 at 11:00 AM ET
- Where: Navy Alumni Hall in Annapolis, Maryland
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!
William & Mary vs. Navy Scoring Comparison
- The Tribe's 61.3 points per game are 8.4 fewer points than the 69.7 the Midshipmen give up.
- Navy has a 2-0 record when its opponents score fewer than 61.3 points.
- The Midshipmen score 64.4 points per game, just 3.5 fewer points than the 67.9 the Tribe allow.
- Navy has a 2-0 record when scoring more than 67.9 points.
- William & Mary is 2-0 when giving up fewer than 64.4 points.
- The Midshipmen shoot 39.5% from the field, only 1.4% lower than the Tribe concede defensively.
- The Tribe's 37.2 shooting percentage is 4.8 lower than the Midshipmen have conceded.
William & Mary Leaders
- Nylah Young: 20.7 PTS, 1.3 STL, 51.0 FG%
- Bella Nascimento: 13.7 PTS, 1.4 STL, 34.0 FG%, 32.5 3PT% (13-for-40)
- Kayla Rolph: 7.1 PTS, 47.1 FG%, 23.1 3PT% (3-for-13)
- Cassidy Geddes: 6.0 PTS, 1.1 STL, 35.0 FG%, 26.1 3PT% (6-for-23)
- Kayla Beckwith: 4.0 PTS, 41.7 FG%
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
William & Mary Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/24/2023
|Tennessee State
|W 63-53
|Ocean Bank Convocation Center
|11/26/2023
|@ Florida International
|W 59-57
|Ocean Bank Convocation Center
|11/30/2023
|Old Dominion
|L 72-66
|Kaplan Arena
|12/3/2023
|@ Navy
|-
|Navy Alumni Hall
|12/7/2023
|@ JMU
|-
|Atlantic Union Bank Center
|12/17/2023
|Longwood
|-
|Kaplan Arena
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.