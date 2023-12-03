The Louisville Cardinals (2-3, 0-0 ACC) meet a fellow ACC team, the Virginia Tech Hokies (3-1, 0-0 ACC), on Sunday, December 3, 2023 at Cassell Coliseum. The game will tip off at 4:00 PM ET and you can watch via ACC Network.

Virginia Tech vs. Louisville Game Information

Game Day: Sunday, December 3

Game Time: 4:00 PM ET

TV: ACC Network

Virginia Tech Top Players (2022-23)

Justyn Mutts: 13.3 PTS, 7.3 REB, 4.6 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.8 BLK

13.3 PTS, 7.3 REB, 4.6 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.8 BLK Grant Basile: 16.4 PTS, 5.4 REB, 1.7 AST, 0.4 STL, 1.1 BLK

16.4 PTS, 5.4 REB, 1.7 AST, 0.4 STL, 1.1 BLK Sean Pedulla: 15 PTS, 3.6 REB, 3.8 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.2 BLK

15 PTS, 3.6 REB, 3.8 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.2 BLK Hunter Cattoor: 10.8 PTS, 3.8 REB, 2.4 AST, 1 STL, 0.1 BLK

10.8 PTS, 3.8 REB, 2.4 AST, 1 STL, 0.1 BLK Lynn Kidd: 5 PTS, 3.4 REB, 0.6 AST, 0.3 STL, 0.4 BLK

Louisville Players to Watch

Kidd: 17.5 PTS, 9.8 REB, 1.5 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.5 BLK

17.5 PTS, 9.8 REB, 1.5 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.5 BLK Pedulla: 16.3 PTS, 5 REB, 5.5 AST, 1.3 STL, 0 BLK

16.3 PTS, 5 REB, 5.5 AST, 1.3 STL, 0 BLK Cattoor: 13.8 PTS, 3 REB, 1.8 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.3 BLK

13.8 PTS, 3 REB, 1.8 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.3 BLK Michael Collins Jr.: 4.5 PTS, 2 REB, 2.8 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.3 BLK

4.5 PTS, 2 REB, 2.8 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.3 BLK Tyler Nickel: 9.3 PTS, 2.7 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.3 BLK

Virginia Tech vs. Louisville Stat Comparison (2022-23)

Virginia Tech Rank Virginia Tech AVG Louisville AVG Louisville Rank 119th 74.1 Points Scored 63.9 340th 177th 70.1 Points Allowed 75.8 324th 251st 30.6 Rebounds 29.8 288th 289th 7.2 Off. Rebounds 7.7 256th 74th 8.3 3pt Made 6.3 288th 29th 15.5 Assists 9.3 361st 19th 9.6 Turnovers 13.8 327th

