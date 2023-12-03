How to Watch Virginia Tech vs. Louisville on TV or Live Stream - December 3
Published: Dec. 3, 2023 at 10:17 AM EST|Updated: 54 minutes ago
The Virginia Tech Hokies (5-3, 0-0 ACC) are home in ACC play against the Louisville Cardinals (4-3, 0-0 ACC) on Sunday, December 3, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET.
Virginia Tech vs. Louisville Game Info
- When: Sunday, December 3, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET
- Where: Cassell Coliseum in Blacksburg, Virginia
- TV: ACCN
Virginia Tech Stats Insights
- This season, the Hokies have a 43.4% shooting percentage from the field, which is 1.3% lower than the 44.7% of shots the Cardinals' opponents have hit.
- Virginia Tech is 3-1 when it shoots better than 44.7% from the field.
- The Hokies are the 282nd ranked rebounding team in the country, the Cardinals rank 47th.
- The Hokies average 74.4 points per game, only 0.2 fewer points than the 74.6 the Cardinals allow.
- When Virginia Tech scores more than 74.6 points, it is 3-1.
Virginia Tech Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- Virginia Tech posted 77.2 points per game when playing at home last year. In road games, it averaged 71.3 points per contest.
- The Hokies gave up 65.9 points per game last year in home games, which was 9.6 fewer points than they allowed when playing on the road (75.5).
- At home, Virginia Tech drained 2.4 more three-pointers per game (9.5) than on the road (7.1). It also had a higher three-point percentage at home (39.3%) compared to in road games (32.0%).
Virginia Tech Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/24/2023
|Iowa State
|W 71-62
|ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex
|11/26/2023
|Florida Atlantic
|L 84-50
|ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex
|11/29/2023
|@ Auburn
|L 74-57
|Neville Arena
|12/3/2023
|Louisville
|-
|Cassell Coliseum
|12/9/2023
|Valparaiso
|-
|Cassell Coliseum
|12/16/2023
|Vermont
|-
|Cassell Coliseum
