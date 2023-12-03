Terry McLaurin has a decent matchup when his Washington Commanders face the Miami Dolphins in Week 13 (Sunday, 1:00 PM ET). The Dolphins have given up 212.4 passing yards per game, 11th in the league.

McLaurin has a team-best 694 receiving yards on 60 grabs (on 97 targets) with two TDs this year, averaging 57.8 yards per game.

McLaurin vs. the Dolphins

McLaurin vs the Dolphins (since 2021): No games

No games Miami has allowed three opposing receivers to put up 100 or more receiving yards in a game in the 2023 season.

The Dolphins have surrendered a TD pass to 14 opposing players this year.

One opposing player has hauled in at least two TD passes in matchups with Miami on the season.

The pass defense of the Dolphins is conceding 212.4 yards per outing this year, which ranks 11th in the NFL.

The Dolphins have the No. 19 defense in the league in passing TDs allowed, giving up 16 this season (1.5 per game).

Commanders Player Previews

Terry McLaurin Receiving Props vs. the Dolphins

Receiving Yards: 57.5 (-115)

McLaurin Receiving Insights

McLaurin, in the receiving game, has hit the over on his receiving yards prop in six of 12 games this season.

McLaurin has received 20.0% of his team's 486 passing attempts this season (97 targets).

He has 694 receiving yards on 97 targets to rank 78th in league play with 7.2 yards per target.

McLaurin has made two touchdown catches this year in 12 games, one apiece on two occasions.

He has 7.4% of his team's 27 offensive touchdowns this season (two).

With six red zone targets, McLaurin has been on the receiving end of 12.2% of his team's 49 red zone pass attempts.

McLaurin's Recent Performance

Opponent Date Week Receiving Stats Rushing Stats at Cowboys 11/23/2023 Week 12 11 TAR / 4 REC / 50 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Giants 11/19/2023 Week 11 7 TAR / 5 REC / 43 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Seahawks 11/12/2023 Week 10 8 TAR / 4 REC / 33 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Patriots 11/5/2023 Week 9 8 TAR / 5 REC / 73 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Eagles 10/29/2023 Week 8 12 TAR / 5 REC / 63 YDS / 1 TD 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs

