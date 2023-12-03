The Radford Highlanders (5-4) look to extend a three-game home winning run when hosting the Elon Phoenix (5-3) on Sunday, December 3, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET.

Radford vs. Elon Game Info

When: Sunday, December 3, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET

Dedmon Center in Radford, Virginia TV: ESPN+

Radford Stats Insights

The Highlanders are shooting 46.9% from the field this season, 1.1 percentage points higher than the 45.8% the Phoenix allow to opponents.

Radford is 4-1 when it shoots better than 45.8% from the field.

The Phoenix are the 173rd-ranked rebounding team in the nation, while the Highlanders sit at 102nd.

The Highlanders score 74.7 points per game, only 2.3 fewer points than the 77 the Phoenix give up.

Radford is 4-0 when scoring more than 77 points.

Radford Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

Radford posted 72.5 points per game when playing at home last year, compared to 65.9 points per game when playing on the road, a difference of 6.6 points per contest.

At home, the Highlanders allowed 2.8 fewer points per game (62.6) than in away games (65.4).

In home games, Radford made 0.2 fewer threes per game (6.2) than in away games (6.4). It also owned a worse three-point percentage at home (33.6%) compared to away from home (35.2%).

Radford Upcoming Schedule