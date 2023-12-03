The Old Dominion Monarchs (6-0) will look to build on a six-game winning streak when hosting the Florida Gulf Coast Eagles (6-2) on Sunday, December 3, 2023 at Chartway Arena. This game is at 1:00 PM ET.

Old Dominion Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

  • When: Sunday, December 3, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET
  • Where: Chartway Arena in Norfolk, Virginia
  • TV: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Old Dominion vs. FGCU Scoring Comparison

  • The Eagles' 73.6 points per game are 27.9 more points than the 45.7 the Monarchs give up.
  • FGCU has put together a 6-2 record in games it scores more than 45.7 points.
  • Old Dominion is 6-0 when it gives up fewer than 73.6 points.
  • The Monarchs average only two more points per game (62.5) than the Eagles give up (60.5).
  • Old Dominion is 2-0 when scoring more than 60.5 points.
  • FGCU is 4-0 when giving up fewer than 62.5 points.
  • This season the Monarchs are shooting 35.4% from the field, 7.5% lower than the Eagles concede.
  • The Eagles make 42.3% of their shots from the field, 11.1% higher than the Monarchs' defensive field-goal percentage.

Old Dominion Leaders

  • En'Dya Buford: 11.3 PTS, 1.7 STL, 32.8 FG%, 38.5 3PT% (10-for-26)
  • Kaye Clark: 10.2 PTS, 3.5 STL, 39 FG%, 25 3PT% (5-for-20)
  • Simone Cunningham: 5.5 PTS, 7.3 REB, 1.2 BLK, 55 FG%
  • Jordan McLaughlin: 7.3 PTS, 1.2 STL, 31.8 FG%, 36.4 3PT% (4-for-11)
  • Brenda Fontana: 5.3 PTS, 33.3 FG%, 18.2 3PT% (2-for-11)

Old Dominion Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/17/2023 Texas Southern W 57-38 Chartway Arena
11/28/2023 Elon W 60-29 Chartway Arena
11/30/2023 @ William & Mary W 72-66 Kaplan Arena
12/3/2023 FGCU - Chartway Arena
12/7/2023 @ Delaware - Bob Carpenter Center
12/17/2023 @ VCU - Stuart C. Siegel Center

