How to Watch the Old Dominion vs. FGCU Game: Women's Basketball Streaming & TV Channel Info for December 3
Published: Dec. 3, 2023 at 7:58 AM EST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
The Old Dominion Monarchs (6-0) will look to build on a six-game winning streak when hosting the Florida Gulf Coast Eagles (6-2) on Sunday, December 3, 2023 at Chartway Arena. This game is at 1:00 PM ET.
Old Dominion Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info
- When: Sunday, December 3, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET
- Where: Chartway Arena in Norfolk, Virginia
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Old Dominion vs. FGCU Scoring Comparison
- The Eagles' 73.6 points per game are 27.9 more points than the 45.7 the Monarchs give up.
- FGCU has put together a 6-2 record in games it scores more than 45.7 points.
- Old Dominion is 6-0 when it gives up fewer than 73.6 points.
- The Monarchs average only two more points per game (62.5) than the Eagles give up (60.5).
- Old Dominion is 2-0 when scoring more than 60.5 points.
- FGCU is 4-0 when giving up fewer than 62.5 points.
- This season the Monarchs are shooting 35.4% from the field, 7.5% lower than the Eagles concede.
- The Eagles make 42.3% of their shots from the field, 11.1% higher than the Monarchs' defensive field-goal percentage.
Old Dominion Leaders
- En'Dya Buford: 11.3 PTS, 1.7 STL, 32.8 FG%, 38.5 3PT% (10-for-26)
- Kaye Clark: 10.2 PTS, 3.5 STL, 39 FG%, 25 3PT% (5-for-20)
- Simone Cunningham: 5.5 PTS, 7.3 REB, 1.2 BLK, 55 FG%
- Jordan McLaughlin: 7.3 PTS, 1.2 STL, 31.8 FG%, 36.4 3PT% (4-for-11)
- Brenda Fontana: 5.3 PTS, 33.3 FG%, 18.2 3PT% (2-for-11)
Old Dominion Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/17/2023
|Texas Southern
|W 57-38
|Chartway Arena
|11/28/2023
|Elon
|W 60-29
|Chartway Arena
|11/30/2023
|@ William & Mary
|W 72-66
|Kaplan Arena
|12/3/2023
|FGCU
|-
|Chartway Arena
|12/7/2023
|@ Delaware
|-
|Bob Carpenter Center
|12/17/2023
|@ VCU
|-
|Stuart C. Siegel Center
