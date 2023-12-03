The Longwood Lancers (7-1) are 9.5-point favorites as they try to continue a seven-game win streak when they visit the Morgan State Bears (2-7) on Sunday, December 3, 2023 at Talmadge L. Hill Field House. The contest airs at 2:00 PM ET on ESPN+. The matchup's point total is set at 146.5.

Longwood vs. Morgan State Odds & Info

Date: Sunday, December 3, 2023

Sunday, December 3, 2023 Time: 2:00 PM ET

2:00 PM ET TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: Baltimore, Maryland

Baltimore, Maryland Venue: Talmadge L. Hill Field House

Favorite Spread Over/Under Longwood -9.5 146.5

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Longwood Betting Records & Stats

In two games this season, Longwood and its opponents have combined to total more than 146.5 points.

Longwood has had an average of 142.4 points in its games this season, 4.1 fewer than this matchup's total.

So far this season, the Lancers have compiled a 4-2-0 record against the spread.

This season, Longwood has been listed as the favorite in five games and won them all.

The Lancers have been at least a -550 moneyline favorite three times this season and won each of those games.

Longwood has a 84.6% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

Longwood vs. Morgan State Over/Under Stats

Games Over 146.5 % of Games Over 146.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Longwood 2 33.3% 81.0 150.7 61.4 141.8 139.7 Morgan State 4 57.1% 69.7 150.7 80.4 141.8 148.9

Additional Longwood Insights & Trends

The Lancers average 81.0 points per game, just 0.6 more points than the 80.4 the Bears give up.

When Longwood scores more than 80.4 points, it is 1-1 against the spread and 4-0 overall.

Longwood vs. Morgan State Betting Splits

ATS Record ATS Record Against 9.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Longwood 4-2-0 1-2 5-1-0 Morgan State 3-4-0 2-4 4-3-0

Longwood vs. Morgan State Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

Longwood Morgan State 12-3 Home Record 10-2 8-8 Away Record 3-12 6-5-0 Home ATS Record 3-5-0 4-10-0 Away ATS Record 6-8-0 80.7 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 89.1 66.4 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 65.2 5-6-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 6-2-0 6-8-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 4-10-0

