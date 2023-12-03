Washington Commanders receiver Logan Thomas will face a middle-of-the-pack pass defense in Week 13 (Sunday at 1:00 PM ET), versus the Miami Dolphins. The Dolphins are ranked 11th in terms of passing yards allowed, at 212.4 per game.

Thomas has collected 424 yards on 45 receptions with three TDs, averaging 38.5 yards per game so far this year.

Thomas vs. the Dolphins

Thomas vs the Dolphins (since 2021): No games

No games Miami has given up 100 or more receiving yards to three opposing receivers in the 2023 season.

14 players have grabbed a TD pass against the Dolphins this year.

Miami has given up at least two TD receptions to one opposing player on the season.

Thomas will play against the NFL's 11th-ranked pass defense this week. The Dolphins give up 212.4 passing yards per contest.

The Dolphins have the No. 19 defense in the NFL in passing TDs allowed, giving up 16 this season (1.5 per game).

Commanders Player Previews

Logan Thomas Receiving Props vs. the Dolphins

Receiving Yards: 35.5 (-118)

Thomas Receiving Insights

In the receiving game, Thomas has gone over on his receiving yards prop bet in 63.6% of his games (seven of 11).

Thomas has been targeted on 62 of his team's 486 passing attempts this season (12.8% target share).

He has been targeted 62 times, averaging 6.8 yards per target (91st in NFL).

Thomas has registered a touchdown catch in three of 11 games this season, but had only one TD in each of those games.

He has three total touchdowns this season (11.1% of his team's 27 offensive TDs).

With seven red zone targets, Thomas has been on the receiving end of 14.3% of his team's 49 red zone pass attempts.

Thomas' Recent Performance

Opponent Date Week Receiving Stats Rushing Stats at Cowboys 11/23/2023 Week 12 4 TAR / 2 REC / 15 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Giants 11/19/2023 Week 11 8 TAR / 5 REC / 58 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Seahawks 11/12/2023 Week 10 5 TAR / 5 REC / 40 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Patriots 11/5/2023 Week 9 5 TAR / 4 REC / 31 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Eagles 10/29/2023 Week 8 8 TAR / 6 REC / 44 YDS / 1 TD 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs

