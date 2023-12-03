Should you bet on John Bates getting into the end zone in the Washington Commanders' upcoming Week 13 matchup versus the Miami Dolphins, which kicks off at 1:00 PM ET on Sunday? Read on for an in-depth overview of how he stacks up against his anytime touchdown player prop this week.

Will John Bates score a touchdown against the Dolphins?

Odds to score a TD this game: +900 (Bet $10 to win $90.00 if he scores a TD)

Bates' 15 catches (19 targets) have netted him 131 yards (13.1 per game).

Bates, in nine games this year, has zero TD receptions.

John Bates Game Log

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 2 @Broncos 5 3 46 0 Week 3 Bills 2 2 12 0 Week 4 @Eagles 1 1 6 0 Week 5 Bears 2 2 19 0 Week 7 @Giants 1 0 0 0 Week 8 Eagles 1 1 17 0 Week 9 @Patriots 2 1 -5 0 Week 10 @Seahawks 3 3 21 0 Week 11 Giants 2 2 15 0

