The James Madison Dukes (5-3) battle the Wake Forest Demon Deacons (2-5) at 4:00 PM ET on Sunday, December 3, 2023.

JMU Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Sunday, December 3, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET

Where: Atlantic Union Bank Center in Harrisonburg, Virginia

TV: ESPN+

JMU vs. Wake Forest Scoring Comparison

The Demon Deacons' 62.6 points per game are only 2.1 more points than the 60.5 the Dukes give up.

When it scores more than 60.5 points, Wake Forest is 2-1.

JMU has a 4-1 record when its opponents score fewer than 62.6 points.

The Dukes score 72.9 points per game, 6.3 more points than the 66.6 the Demon Deacons allow.

JMU has a 4-1 record when scoring more than 66.6 points.

Wake Forest is 2-3 when giving up fewer than 72.9 points.

This year the Dukes are shooting 42.1% from the field, only 0.1% higher than Demon Deacons give up.

The Demon Deacons shoot 39.2% from the field, 5.6% higher than the Dukes concede.

JMU Leaders

Peyton McDaniel: 11.8 PTS, 7.5 REB, 33.7 FG%, 22.4 3PT% (13-for-58)

11.8 PTS, 7.5 REB, 33.7 FG%, 22.4 3PT% (13-for-58) Jamia Hazell: 11.5 PTS, 1.1 STL, 39.3 FG%, 30.8 3PT% (4-for-13)

11.5 PTS, 1.1 STL, 39.3 FG%, 30.8 3PT% (4-for-13) Ashanti Barnes-Williams: 8.4 PTS, 50.9 FG%, 62.5 3PT% (5-for-8)

8.4 PTS, 50.9 FG%, 62.5 3PT% (5-for-8) Annalicia Goodman: 7 PTS, 63.2 FG%

7 PTS, 63.2 FG% Steph Ouderkirk: 4.5 PTS, 32.6 FG%, 18.5 3PT% (5-for-27)

JMU Schedule