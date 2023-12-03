The Maryland Terrapins (5-3) will try to build on a three-game win streak when they host the George Mason Patriots (7-0) at 1:00 PM ET on Sunday, December 3, 2023. The Patriots have won seven games in a row.

Continue reading for information on how to stream this matchup and click here to take a look at our score predictions!

Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

George Mason Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Sunday, December 3, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET

Sunday, December 3, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET Where: Xfinity Center in College Park, Maryland

Xfinity Center in College Park, Maryland TV: B1G+

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

George Mason vs. Maryland Scoring Comparison

The Patriots put up only two more points per game (77.4) than the Terrapins give up to opponents (75.4).

George Mason is 4-0 when it scores more than 75.4 points.

Maryland's record is 4-0 when it gives up fewer than 77.4 points.

The Terrapins score 22.4 more points per game (80.8) than the Patriots allow (58.4).

Maryland is 5-2 when scoring more than 58.4 points.

George Mason is 7-0 when allowing fewer than 80.8 points.

The Terrapins shoot 43.1% from the field, 6.2% higher than the Patriots allow defensively.

The Patriots' 41.7 shooting percentage from the field is the same as the Terrapins have given up.

George Mason Leaders

Sonia Smith: 13.3 PTS, 42.4 FG%, 25.9 3PT% (7-for-27)

13.3 PTS, 42.4 FG%, 25.9 3PT% (7-for-27) Ta'Viyanna Habib: 10.7 PTS, 1.6 STL, 48 FG%, 38.1 3PT% (8-for-21)

10.7 PTS, 1.6 STL, 48 FG%, 38.1 3PT% (8-for-21) Nekhu Mitchell: 6.4 PTS, 1.9 STL, 42.1 FG%

6.4 PTS, 1.9 STL, 42.1 FG% Kennedy Harris: 10.4 PTS, 42.1 FG%, 43.5 3PT% (10-for-23)

10.4 PTS, 42.1 FG%, 43.5 3PT% (10-for-23) Zahirah Walton: 8.1 PTS, 1.1 STL, 43.2 FG%, 40 3PT% (2-for-5)

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

George Mason Schedule