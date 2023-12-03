The Sunday college basketball slate includes six games featuring a CAA team on the court. Among those contests is the North Carolina A&T Aggies playing the Louisville Cardinals.

CAA Women's Basketball Games Today

Date/Time TV William & Mary Tribe at Navy Midshipmen 11:00 AM ET, Sunday, December 3 ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+) North Carolina A&T Aggies at Louisville Cardinals 12:00 PM ET, Sunday, December 3 ACC Network Extra Lehigh Mountain Hawks at Hofstra Pride 2:00 PM ET, Sunday, December 3 - Delaware Fightin' Blue Hens at Duquesne Dukes 2:00 PM ET, Sunday, December 3 SportsNet Pittsburgh (Live stream on Fubo) UNC Wilmington Seahawks at Iowa State Cyclones 2:00 PM ET, Sunday, December 3 - Campbell Camels at UCF Knights 3:00 PM ET, Sunday, December 3 -

