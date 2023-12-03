Antonio Gibson will be facing the sixth-best run defense in the NFL when his Washington Commanders play the Miami Dolphins in Week 13, on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET.

Gibson has totaled 158 yards on 36 carries (14.4 ypg). Gibson has also hauled in 33 passes for 285 yards (25.9 ypg) and two scores.

Gibson vs. the Dolphins

Gibson vs the Dolphins (since 2021): No games

No games One opposing rusher has racked up 100 or more rushing yards in a matchup against the Dolphins during the 2023 season.

Nine opposing rushers have scored at least one touchdown on the ground against Miami this year.

The Dolphins have not allowed any opposing players to record more than one rushing TD against them this season.

Gibson will play against the NFL's sixth-ranked rush defense this week. The Dolphins concede 92.8 yards on the ground per contest.

Opponents of the Dolphins have totaled nine touchdowns on the ground (0.8 per game). The Dolphins' defense is 17th in the league in that category.

Commanders Player Previews

Antonio Gibson Rushing Props vs. the Dolphins

Rushing Yards: 12.5 (-110)

Gibson Rushing Insights

So far this season, Gibson has hit the over four times on his rushing yards prop bet (in seven opportunities).

The Commanders pass on 65.4% of their plays and run on 34.6%. They are 15th in NFL action in points scored.

His team has attempted 257 rushes this season. He's taken 36 of those carries (14.0%).

In 11 games this season, Gibson has not yet rushed for a touchdown.

He has scored two of his team's 27 offensive touchdowns this season (7.4%).

He has four red zone carries for 10.8% of the team share (his team runs on 43% of its plays in the red zone).

Antonio Gibson Receiving Props vs the Dolphins

Receiving Yards: 19.5 (-115)

Gibson Receiving Insights

Gibson, in seven of 11 games, has gone over on his receiving yards prop bet.

Gibson has been targeted on 39 of his team's 486 passing attempts this season (8.0% target share).

He is averaging 7.3 yards per target (75th in NFL play), averaging 285 yards on 39 passes thrown his way.

Gibson has grabbed two touchdown catches this season in 11 games, one apiece on two occasions.

Gibson (three red zone targets) has been targeted 6.1% of the time in the red zone (49 total red zone pass attempts on the team).

Gibson's Recent Performance

Opponent Date Week Rushing Stats Receiving Stats at Cowboys 11/23/2023 Week 12 6 ATT / 21 YDS / 0 TDs 4 TAR / 3 REC / 16 YDS / 0 TDs at Seahawks 11/12/2023 Week 10 4 ATT / 13 YDS / 0 TDs 6 TAR / 5 REC / 42 YDS / 1 TD at Patriots 11/5/2023 Week 9 6 ATT / 34 YDS / 0 TDs 5 TAR / 5 REC / 42 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Eagles 10/29/2023 Week 8 2 ATT / 14 YDS / 0 TDs 5 TAR / 5 REC / 28 YDS / 0 TDs at Giants 10/22/2023 Week 7 2 ATT / 7 YDS / 0 TDs 2 TAR / 2 REC / 24 YDS / 0 TDs

