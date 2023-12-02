The William & Mary Tribe (3-5) aim to snap a four-game road losing skid at the Richmond Spiders (4-3) on Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET.

In this article, you will find odds and spreads for the Richmond vs. William & Mary matchup across multiple sportsbooks.

William & Mary vs. Richmond Game Info

When: Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET

Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET Where: Robins Center in Richmond, Virginia

Robins Center in Richmond, Virginia How to Watch on TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

William & Mary vs. Richmond Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup across several sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Richmond Moneyline William & Mary Moneyline BetMGM Richmond (-15.5) 145.5 -1400 +725 Bet on this game at BetMGM FanDuel Richmond (-15.5) 145.5 -1600 +820 Bet on this game at FanDuel

William & Mary vs. Richmond Betting Trends

William & Mary has won three games against the spread this season, while failing to cover four times.

Richmond has compiled a 5-2-0 record against the spread this season.

So far this season, four out of the Spiders' seven games have hit the over.

