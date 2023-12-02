The William & Mary Tribe (3-5) travel to face the Richmond Spiders (4-3) after losing four consecutive road games. It starts at 6:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 2, 2023.

William & Mary vs. Richmond Game Info

When: Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET

Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET Where: Robins Center in Richmond, Virginia

Robins Center in Richmond, Virginia TV: Monumental Sports

Monumental Sports Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

How to Watch Other CAA Games

William & Mary Stats Insights

The Tribe's 44.6% shooting percentage from the field this season is 3.8 percentage points higher than the Spiders have allowed to their opponents (40.8%).

This season, William & Mary has a 3-2 record in games the team collectively shoots better than 40.8% from the field.

The Tribe are the 236th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Spiders sit at 355th.

The Tribe average 11.6 more points per game (77.5) than the Spiders give up to opponents (65.9).

William & Mary has put together a 3-3 record in games it scores more than 65.9 points.

William & Mary Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

William & Mary scored more points at home (72.9 per game) than on the road (62.2) last season.

The Tribe allowed 65.0 points per game at home last season, and 75.7 away.

William & Mary made more 3-pointers at home (8.6 per game) than on the road (6.6) last season. It also had a higher 3-point percentage at home (39.3%) than away (33.9%).

William & Mary Upcoming Schedule