How to Watch William & Mary vs. Richmond on TV or Live Stream - December 2
Published: Dec. 2, 2023 at 12:17 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The William & Mary Tribe (3-5) travel to face the Richmond Spiders (4-3) after losing four consecutive road games. It starts at 6:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 2, 2023.
William & Mary vs. Richmond Game Info
- When: Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET
- Where: Robins Center in Richmond, Virginia
- TV: Monumental Sports
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
How to Watch Other CAA Games
- Old Dominion vs Northeastern (2:00 PM ET | December 2)
- Citadel vs N.C. A&T (2:00 PM ET | December 2)
- Wagner vs Stony Brook (3:30 PM ET | December 2)
- UNC Wilmington vs Kentucky (4:00 PM ET | December 2)
William & Mary Stats Insights
- The Tribe's 44.6% shooting percentage from the field this season is 3.8 percentage points higher than the Spiders have allowed to their opponents (40.8%).
- This season, William & Mary has a 3-2 record in games the team collectively shoots better than 40.8% from the field.
- The Tribe are the 236th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Spiders sit at 355th.
- The Tribe average 11.6 more points per game (77.5) than the Spiders give up to opponents (65.9).
- William & Mary has put together a 3-3 record in games it scores more than 65.9 points.
William & Mary Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- William & Mary scored more points at home (72.9 per game) than on the road (62.2) last season.
- The Tribe allowed 65.0 points per game at home last season, and 75.7 away.
- William & Mary made more 3-pointers at home (8.6 per game) than on the road (6.6) last season. It also had a higher 3-point percentage at home (39.3%) than away (33.9%).
William & Mary Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/19/2023
|Lindenwood
|L 71-60
|Clune Arena
|11/25/2023
|UMBC
|W 96-81
|Kaplan Arena
|11/28/2023
|@ Norfolk State
|L 96-62
|Joseph G. Echols Memorial Hall
|12/2/2023
|@ Richmond
|-
|Robins Center
|12/6/2023
|Old Dominion
|-
|Kaplan Arena
|12/10/2023
|Virginia-Lynchburg
|-
|Kaplan Arena
