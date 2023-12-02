Week 14 CAA Scores & Results
Published: Dec. 2, 2023 at 7:23 PM EST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
The Week 14 college football slate includes three games featuring CAA teams involved. Keep reading to see up-to-date results and key players.
Jump to Matchup:
Youngstown State vs. Villanova | Richmond vs. Albany (NY)
Week 14 CAA Results
Villanova 45 Youngstown State 28
Villanova Leaders
- Passing: Connor Watkins (12-for-21, 275 YDS, 1 TD, 1 INT)
- Rushing: Jalen Jackson (11 ATT, 81 YDS, 2 TDs)
- Receiving: Jaylan Sanchez (6 TAR, 2 REC, 91 YDS, 1 TD)
Youngstown State Leaders
- Passing: Mitch Davidson (27-for-44, 287 YDS, 3 TDs, 2 INTs)
- Rushing: Dra Rushton (13 ATT, 48 YDS)
- Receiving: Max Tomczak (11 TAR, 9 REC, 105 YDS)
Team Stat Comparison
|Villanova
|Youngstown State
|466
|Total Yards
|369
|275
|Passing Yards
|287
|191
|Rushing Yards
|82
|1
|Turnovers
|2
Albany (NY) 41 Richmond 13
Albany (NY) Leaders
- Passing: Reese Poffenbarger (12-for-23, 170 YDS, 2 TDs, 1 INT)
- Rushing: Griffin Woodell (13 ATT, 96 YDS, 1 TD)
- Receiving: Julian Hicks (9 TAR, 5 REC, 61 YDS)
Richmond Leaders
- Passing: Camden Coleman (15-for-20, 186 YDS, 2 TDs, 0 INTs)
- Rushing: Savon Smith (12 ATT, 23 YDS)
- Receiving: Nick DeGennaro (15 TAR, 13 REC, 120 YDS, 1 TD)
Team Stat Comparison
|Albany (NY)
|Richmond
|311
|Total Yards
|314
|170
|Passing Yards
|276
|141
|Rushing Yards
|38
|1
|Turnovers
|3
Upcoming Week 14 CAA Games
Delaware Fightin' Blue Hens at Montana Grizzlies
- Time: 9:00 PM ET
- Date: Saturday, December 2
- Venue: Washington-Grizzly Stadium
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live stream: ESPN+
- Favorite: -
